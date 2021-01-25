Markets
Bank Of Hawaii Q4 Profit Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) reported that its net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $42.3 million or $1.06 per share down from $58.1 million or $1.45 per share in the same quarter in 2019. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, for the fourth quarter was $119.8 million, down $4.4 million from net interest income of $124.2 million in the prior year. Total noninterest income declined to $45.26 million from $47.70 million last year.

