Bank Of Hawaii Q3 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) reported third quarter earnings per share of $0.95 compared to $1.29, last year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.84, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, was $124.5 million, a decrease of $0.7 million compared with $125.2 million, previous year. Noninterest income was $41.7 million, a decrease of $4.8 million compared with $46.5 million, last year. Analysts expected revenue of $162.5 million, for the quarter.

The company's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.67 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 14, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2020.

