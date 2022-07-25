Bank Of Hawaii Q2 Profit Declines, But Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) reported Monday that net income for the second quarter decreased to $56.86 million or $1.38 per share from $67.53 million or $1.68 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, for the quarter was $132.90 million, up from $123.51 million in the year-ago quarter. Total noninterest income declined to $42.16 million from $44.43 million last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.34 per share on revenues of $173.51 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on the Company's outstanding shares, payable on September 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2022.

