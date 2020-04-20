Bank Of Hawaii Q1 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) reported earnings per share of $0.87 for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $1.43, last year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.73, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, for the first quarter of 2020 was $126.3 million, up $0.5 million from $125.8 million, prior year. Noninterest income was $46.1 million, an increase of $2.4 million compared with $43.7 million. Analysts expected revenue of $166.76 million for the quarter.

The company's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.67 per share on the company's outstanding shares. The dividend will be payable on June 12, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 29, 2020.

