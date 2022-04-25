Bank Of Hawaii Q1 Profit Declines 9 Percent

(RTTNews) - Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) reported that its net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $54.83 million or $1.32 per share, down from $59.95 million or $1.50 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income for the quarter was $125.26million, up from $120.57 million in the year-ago quarter.

Total noninterest income edged up to $43.55 million from $42.97 million last year.

The Company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on the Company's outstanding shares, payable on June 14, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.