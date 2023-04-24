Bank Of Hawai'i Q1 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Bank of Hawai'i Corporation (BOH) reported first quarter earnings per common share of $1.14, compared with $1.32, prior year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.23, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net income was $46.8 million, down 14.6% from the same quarter of 2022.

Net interest income was $136.0 million, an increase of 8.5% from the same quarter of 2022. Noninterest income was $40.7 million, a decrease of 6.5% from the same period in 2022. Analysts on average had estimated $179.42 million in revenue.

The company's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on June 14, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2023.

