Bank Of Hawaii Q1 Earnings Down, Meets Estimates

April 22, 2024 — 07:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Monday reported net income of $34.42 million or $0.87 per share, down from $44.87 million or $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year on reduced interest income and fee income.

Net interest income for the first quarter was $113.94 million, a decrease from $135.96 million in the same quarter a year ago.

On average, 6 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.87 per share on revenue of $160.21 million for the quarter. Provision for credit losses was $2 million, flat with last year.

The company's Board has declared a dividend of $0.70 per share, to be payable on June 14 to shareholders of record on May 31.

