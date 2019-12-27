Bank of Hawaii Gains From Organic Growth, Costs Increase

Bank of Hawaii BOH remains well poised to grow on the back of improving non-interest-bearing deposits. However, mounting expenses pose a near-term headwind.



Given the company’s organic efforts and increasing net interest income (NII), revenues have been witnessing growth. Further, NII and net interest margin are likely to gain from non-interest-bearing deposits, which accounts for 32% of total deposits.



Moreover, Bank of Hawaii’s loans and deposits are witnessing an increasing trend. Thus, strong deposit balances will help the company generate higher loans and fund other business needs. Furthermore, backed by a strong capital position and stability in earnings, the bank’s steady capital-deployment activities, which include regular dividend payouts and share buyback, seem sustainable.



Shares of Bank of Hawaii have surged 46% so far this year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 27.7%.



However, its non-interest expenses are increasing continuously, primarily due to rise in salaries expenses. This rising trend exposes the bank to operational risks and affects its bottom-line growth. Costs are likely to continue rising in the near term as the company is focusing on growing its franchise.



Lack of revenue diversification is another key concern for Bank of Hawaii. Though driven by rate cuts the mortgage banking activities improved and resulted in higher fee income in the first nine months of 2019, the same had been on a declining trend over the past few years. Thus, absence of diversifying efforts are likely to hurt its top-line growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $5.53 and $5.50 has remained unchanged for 2019 and 2020, respectively, over the past 30 days.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Key Picks



Navient Corporation’s NAVI current-year earnings estimates have moved nearly 1% north in the past 60 days. Further, the company’s shares have surged 64.9% in the year-to-date period. At present, it flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1(Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



State Street Corporation STT has witnessed upward earnings estimate revision of 1% for 2019 in the past 60 days. Moreover, the Zacks Rank #1 stock has gained 29.7% in the year-to-date period.



Bank of Marin Bancorp’s BMRC earnings estimates have moved marginally upward for 2019 in the past 60 days. Moreover, the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has gained 13.8% in the year-to-date period.



Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.