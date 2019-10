(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) announced that the company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.67 per share on the Company's outstanding shares, payable on December 13, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.