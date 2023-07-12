News & Insights

Bank of Hawaii Corp's 4.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 7/14/23, Bank of Hawaii Corp's 4.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BOH.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2735, payable on 8/1/23. As a percentage of BOH.PRA's recent share price of $15.85, this dividend works out to approximately 1.73%, so look for shares of BOH.PRA to trade 1.73% lower — all else being equal — when BOH.PRA shares open for trading on 7/14/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.88%, which compares to an average yield of 6.90% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOH.PRA shares, versus BOH:

Below is a dividend history chart for BOH.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2735 on Bank of Hawaii Corp's 4.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Wednesday trading, Bank of Hawaii Corp's 4.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BOH.PRA) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BOH) are up about 4.2%.

