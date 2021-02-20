Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Pays A US$0.67 Dividend In Just Four Days

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 25th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of March.

Bank of Hawaii's next dividend payment will be US$0.67 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.68 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bank of Hawaii stock has a trailing yield of around 3.0% on the current share price of $89.1. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Bank of Hawaii is paying out an acceptable 69% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BOH Historic Dividend February 20th 2021

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That explains why we're not overly excited about Bank of Hawaii's flat earnings over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Bank of Hawaii has delivered an average of 4.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

Final Takeaway

Is Bank of Hawaii worth buying for its dividend? Bank of Hawaii's earnings are effectively flat over recent years, even as the company pays out more than half of its earnings to shareholders as dividends. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're on the fence about its dividend prospects.

Wondering what the future holds for Bank of Hawaii? See what the six analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

