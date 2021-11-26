Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BOH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.48% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $86.77, the dividend yield is 3.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BOH was $86.77, representing a -12.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $99.10 and a 16.06% increase over the 52 week low of $74.76.

BOH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BOH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.76. Zacks Investment Research reports BOH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 58.35%, compared to an industry average of 32.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the boh Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

