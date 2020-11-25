Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.67 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BOH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BOH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $78.53, the dividend yield is 3.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BOH was $78.53, representing a -17.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $95.68 and a 68.16% increase over the 52 week low of $46.70.

BOH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BOH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.25. Zacks Investment Research reports BOH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -30.89%, compared to an industry average of -12.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BOH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BOH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BOH as a top-10 holding:

First Trust VL Dividend (FVD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FVD with an increase of 14.62% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BOH at 0.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.