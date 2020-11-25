Dividends
BOH

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.67 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BOH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BOH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $78.53, the dividend yield is 3.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BOH was $78.53, representing a -17.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $95.68 and a 68.16% increase over the 52 week low of $46.70.

BOH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BOH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.25. Zacks Investment Research reports BOH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -30.89%, compared to an industry average of -12.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BOH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BOH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BOH as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust VL Dividend (FVD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FVD with an increase of 14.62% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BOH at 0.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BOH

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular