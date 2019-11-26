Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.67 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BOH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.08% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $90.2, the dividend yield is 2.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BOH was $90.2, representing a -0.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.47 and a 41.73% increase over the 52 week low of $63.64.

BOH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BOH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.42. Zacks Investment Research reports BOH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.67%, compared to an industry average of 4.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BOH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BOH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BOH as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (ESML).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ESML with an increase of 3.39% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BOH at 0.49%.

