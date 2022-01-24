Bank of Hawaii Corp. Reveals Increase In Q4 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $63.84 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $42.31 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $63.84 Mln. vs. $42.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.55 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.35

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.