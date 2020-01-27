Bank Of Hawaii Corp. Q4 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.45, an increase from $1.30, a year ago. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.44, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, was $124.2 million, a decrease of $1.0 million compared to prior year. Noninterest income was $47.7 million compared to $42.1 million, last year. Noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2019 included a gain of $3.8 million related to the early buyout of a leveraged lease that was partially offset by a reduction in mortgage banking income and customer derivative activity. Analysts expected revenue of $170.54 million for the quarter.

Peter Ho, CEO, said: "Our loan balances grew 5.2 percent in 2019 and our deposit balances grew 5.0 percent compared with 2018. Our asset quality, capital and liquidity all remain strong."

The company's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.67 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 13, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2020.

