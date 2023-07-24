Bank Of Hawai'i Corp. Q2 Profit Matches Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bank of Hawai'i Corp. (BOH) reported second quarter net income of $46.1 million, down 19.0% from the same quarter of 2022. Earnings per common share was $1.12, compared to $1.38. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.12, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income was $124.3 million, a decrease of 6.4% from the same quarter of 2022. Noninterest income was $43.3 million, an increase of 2.6% from the same period in 2022. Analysts on average had estimated $170.07 million in revenue.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.