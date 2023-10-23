Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Bank of Hawaii (BOH) reported revenue of $171.27 million, down 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.17, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $159.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96, the EPS surprise was +21.88%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bank of Hawaii performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 2.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.1%.

: 2.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.1%. Efficiency Ratio : 61.7% compared to the 65.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 61.7% compared to the 65.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $22.71 billion compared to the $22.97 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $22.71 billion compared to the $22.97 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Total Non-Performing Assets : $11.52 million versus $13.42 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $11.52 million versus $13.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases : $10.48 million compared to the $12.35 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $10.48 million compared to the $12.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.1% versus 0% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 0.1% versus 0% estimated by two analysts on average. Fees Exchange and Other Service Charges : $13.82 million versus $14.21 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $13.82 million versus $14.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $120.94 million compared to the $118.21 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $120.94 million compared to the $118.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. Trust and Asset Management : $10.55 million compared to the $11.22 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $10.55 million compared to the $11.22 million average estimate based on three analysts. Mortgage Banking : $1.06 million versus $1.02 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.06 million versus $1.02 million estimated by three analysts on average. Service Charges on Deposit Accounts : $7.84 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.70 million.

: $7.84 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.70 million. Net Interest Income (FTE): $121.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $118.63 million.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

