Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat, Stock Up

Bank of Hawaii Corporation BOH shares rallied 1.1% following better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings results. The company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.55, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38. The bottom line showed a rise of 46.2% from the year-ago quarter’s number.



Revenue growth on higher interest income was a tailwind. Net benefit from provision for credit losses, which improved economic conditions, was a key positive factor. In addition, higher loan balances supported the company to some extent. However, a rise in expenses and contraction of the net interest margin (“NIM”) were significant drags.



The company’s net income came in at $63.8 million, up 50.8% from the prior-year quarter figure.



In 2021, earnings per share reached a record of $6.25, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 and increasing 62% from 2020. Also, net income of $253.4 million was up 64.8% from 2020.

Revenues & Expenses Rise, Loans Up & Deposits Decrease

The company’s total revenues improved 2.6% year over year to $168.96 million in the fourth quarter. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $170.07 million.



In 2021, total revenues decreased 1.8% to $668.6 million. Also, the top line lagged the consensus estimate of $669.7 million.



The bank’s net interest income was $126.4 million, up 5.8% year over year. The NIM shrunk 14 basis points (bps) to 2.34% on low rates and higher levels of liquidity.



Non-interest income came in at $42.6 million, down 5.96% year over year. This decline primarily resulted from a fall in mortgage banking, bank-owned life insurance and other non-interest income, along with a rise in net investment securities’ losses.



The bank’s non-interest expenses increased 3.1% year over year to $101.7 million. This upswing mainly reflects a rise in all components, except net occupancy, net equipment and other costs.



Efficiency ratio was 60.18% compared with 59.88% recorded in the year-ago period. Notably, a rise in the efficiency ratio reflects lower profitability.



As of Dec 31, 2021, total loans and leases balance increased 1.5% from the end of the prior quarter to $12.3 billion, while total deposits decreased marginally to $20.4 billion from $20.5 billion, sequentially.

Credit Quality: A Mixed Bag

As of Dec 31, 2021, non-performing assets increased 2.5% year over year to $18.97 million. Moreover, $0.67 million were recorded in net loans and lease charge-offs against recovery of $0.26 million in the prior-year quarter.



Nonetheless, the company recorded net benefit for provision for credit losses of $9.7 million against provision expenses of $15.2 million in the year-ago quarter. In addition, allowance for credit losses decreased 27% year over year to $157.8 million.

Capital and Profitability Ratios Improve

As of Dec 31, 2021, Tier 1 capital ratio was 13.56%, improving from 12.06% as of Dec 31, 2020. Total capital ratio was 14.81%, up from 13.31%. Yet, the ratio of tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets was 11.44%, down from 11.89% reported at the end of the year-ago quarter.



Return on average assets expanded 29 bps year over year to 1.12%. Return on average shareholders' equity was 15.92% compared with 12.26% as of Dec 31, 2020.

Conclusion

Rising loans are likely to continue supporting Bank of Hawaii’s top line. In addition, increasing provision benefits are anticipated to keep aiding the bank’s bottom-line growth. Nevertheless, rising expenses pose a key concern. Also, lower interest rates might hurt its NIM.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Bank of Hawaii Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Bank of Hawaii Corporation Quote

Currently, Bank of Hawaii carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of Other Banks

Robust advisory business, reserve releases and a rise in loan demand drove JPMorgan’s JPM fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $3.33 per share. The bottom line handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.01. Results included net credit reserve releases. Excluding this, earnings were $2.86 per share.



JPM’s equity markets’ revenues and fixed-income markets’ revenues fell 2% and 16%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. Total markets revenues of $5.3 billion declined 11%. While lower rates continued to hurt JPMorgan’s interest income, it was more than offset by a rise in loan balances.



Wells Fargo’s WFC fourth-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.38 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1.09. Also, the bottom line improved 86% year over year. Results included certain non-recurring items.



Improved investment banking, and other asset-based fees and strong equity gains in WFC’s affiliated venture capital and private equity businesses, as well as lower costs, supported the bank’s performance. Yet, a decline in net interest income due to low yields from earning assets and lower loans were the undermining factors.



Citigroup C delivered an earnings surprise of 5.04% in fourth-quarter 2021. Income from continuing operations per share of $1.46 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39. However, the reported figure declined 24% from the prior-year quarter.



Citigroup’s investment banking revenues jumped, driven by equity underwriting and growth in advisory revenues. The dismal consumer banking business and higher operating expenses were major headwinds.

