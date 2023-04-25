Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Q1 Earnings Miss, Up 1.7% on Loan Growth

Bank of Hawaii Corporation BOH reported first-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $1.14, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23. The bottom line declined 13.6% from the year-ago quarter’s number. Our estimate for the same was $1.16.



Investors have been bullish on the stock, as the share price gained 1.7% in yesterday’s trading session on higher revenue growth and decent loan demand. However, a rise in expenses and provisions was a significant drag.



The company’s net income came in at $46.8 million, down 14.6% year over year. Our estimate for net income was $47.8 million.

Revenues & Expenses Rise

BOH’s total revenues grew 4.7% year over year to $176.7 million in the first quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $177.7 million. Our estimate for the same was $177.9 million.



The bank’s net interest income was $136 million, up 8.5% primarily due to a rise in earning asset yields and loan growth, partially offset by higher funding costs. Our estimate for the metric was $142.2 million. Net interest margin expanded 13 basis points (bps) to 2.47%.



Non-interest income came in at $40.7 million, down 6.5%. The decline primarily resulted from a fall in trust and asset management income, as well as mortgage banking income. Our estimate for the same was $35.7 million.



Non-interest expenses increased 7.7% to $111.9 million. The upswing mainly resulted from a rise in salaries and benefit expenses, FDIC insurance expenses and software license fees. Our estimate for non-interest expenses was $118.4 million.



The efficiency ratio was 63.34% compared with 61.53% recorded in the year-ago period. A rise in the efficiency ratio reflects lower profitability.



As of Mar 31, 2023, total loans and leases balance increased 1.3% from the prior -quarter end to $13.8 billion, while total deposits decreased 0.6% to $20.5 billion.

Credit Quality: a Mixed Bag

As of Mar 31, 2023, non-performing assets and allowance for credit losses decreased 39.3% and 5.6% year over year to $12.1 million and $143.6 million, respectively.



The company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2 million against a benefit of $5.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, $2.66 million was recorded in net loans and lease charge-offs compared with $1.48 million in the prior-year quarter.

Capital and Profitability Ratios Deteriorate

As of Mar 31, 2023, the Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.10%, down from 13.22% as of Mar 31, 2022. The total capital ratio was 13.13%, down from 14.41%. The ratio of tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets was 7.97%, down from 9.77% reported at the end of the year-ago quarter.



Return on average assets shrunk 17 bps year over year to 0.80%. Return on average shareholders' equity was 14.25% compared with 14.18% as of Mar 31, 2022.

Share Repurchase Update

During the reported quarter, Bank of Hawaii repurchased 150,000 shares for $9.9 million.

Conclusion

The company’s strong balance-sheet position, higher interest rates and a rise in net interest income will continue to support financials. However, persistently increasing operating expenses and rising provisions are near-term concerns.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Bank of Hawaii Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Bank of Hawaii Corporation Quote

Currently, BOH carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Banks

Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s CBSH first-quarter 2023 earnings per share of 95 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents. The bottom line increased 3.3% from the prior-year quarter.



CBSH’s results benefited from an increase in net interest income, driven by a rise in loan balance and higher interest rates. Also, non-interest income grew during the quarter. However, a rise in non-interest expenses and provisions was a major setback. The company witnessed a decline in deposit balance during the quarter.



Hancock Whitney Corporation’s HWC first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.45 per share met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line rose 3.6% from the prior-year quarter.



HWC’s results benefited from higher net interest income, a rise in loan balance and increasing interest rates. However, lower non-interest income, higher expenses and a rise in provisions were concerning.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.