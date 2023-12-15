Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Price Target Increased by 8.70% to 51.00

The average one-year price target for Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) has been revised to 51.00 / share. This is an increase of 8.70% from the prior estimate of 46.92 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.31 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 31.51% from the latest reported closing price of 74.46 / share.

Bank of Hawaii Declares $0.70 Dividend

On October 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 30, 2023 received the payment on December 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $74.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.76%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.85%, the lowest has been 2.81%, and the highest has been 8.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.99 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.09 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 569 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Hawaii. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 7.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOH is 0.10%, an increase of 19.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.53% to 39,294K shares. The put/call ratio of BOH is 1.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,678K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,789K shares, representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 20.07% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,652K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,062K shares, representing an increase of 22.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 12.38% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,137K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,210K shares, representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 18.06% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,406K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,742K shares, representing a decrease of 23.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 49.66% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,310K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,391K shares, representing a decrease of 6.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 21.40% over the last quarter.

Bank of Hawaii Background Information

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897.

