Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Declares $0.70 Dividend

Bank of Hawaii said on April 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $49.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.64%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.50%, the lowest has been 2.76%, and the highest has been 5.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 3.25 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 595 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Hawaii. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOH is 0.16%, an increase of 0.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 37,261K shares. The put/call ratio of BOH is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.21% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank of Hawaii is 55.69. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.21% from its latest reported closing price of 49.63.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of Hawaii is 763MM, an increase of 8.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,509K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,658K shares, representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 9.54% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,441K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,459K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 5.04% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,318K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,145K shares, representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 32.29% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,598K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,608K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 0.75% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,275K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares, representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 6.59% over the last quarter.

Bank of Hawaii Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897.

