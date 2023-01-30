Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Declares $0.70 Dividend

Bank of Hawaii said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the most recent share price of $75.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 3.70%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49, indicating it is retaining a reasonable percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is just 0.04%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.45% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank of Hawaii is $79.73. The forecasts range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 5.45% from its latest reported closing price of $75.61.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of Hawaii is $763MM, an increase of 8.03%. The projected annual EPS is $5.75, an increase of 4.44%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 606 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Hawaii. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BOH is 0.1609%, an increase of 6.5455%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 37,304K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,657,824 shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,710,714 shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 5.41% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,458,785 shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,478,543 shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 5.45% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,144,647 shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,167,240 shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 3.71% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,597,598 shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,607,972 shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 0.75% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,230,300 shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of Hawaii Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897.

