World Markets

Bank of Ghana keeps prime interest rate unchanged at 19%

Contributor
Christian Akorlie Editing by Bate Felix Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA

Ghana's central bank on Monday kept its main interest rate unchanged at 19%, Governor Ernest Addison said in a statement.

Adds details

ACCRA, July 25 (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank on Monday kept its main interest rate GHCBIR=ECI unchanged at 19%, Governor Ernest Addison said in a statement.

Addison said the bank was pausing to observe the impact on inflationary pressures of recent rate hikes and other policies, noting that the bank had observed that inflation had persisted.

The bank has increased its interest rate by 550 basis points since the end of last year.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie Editing by Bate Felix; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((bate.felix@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 569 3192 Twitter: @BateFelix;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular