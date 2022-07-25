Bank of Ghana keeps prime interest rate unchanged at 19%
ACCRA, July 25 (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank on Monday kept its main interest rate GHCBIR=ECI unchanged at 19%, Governor Ernest Addison said in a statement.
Addison said the bank was pausing to observe the impact on inflationary pressures of recent rate hikes and other policies, noting that the bank had observed that inflation had persisted.
The bank has increased its interest rate by 550 basis points since the end of last year.
