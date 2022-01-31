Bank of Ghana keeps prime interest rate unchanged at 14.5%

Adds details

ACCRA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank on Monday held its main interest rate at 14.5%, the bank said in a statement, adding that inflation will likely remain above the targeted band of 8% plus-or-minus 2% in the near-term.

A hike of 100 basis points to 14.5% in November marked the first time the bank had increased it's main rate since May 2016, when it stood at a 26%.

A poll of Reuters analysts last week suggested the bank would keep its rate unchanged.

