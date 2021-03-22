Bank of Ghana holds prime interest rate at 14.5%

Adds details, quote

ACCRA, March 22 (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank held its prime interest rate at 14.5% on Monday and said headline inflation rose in February to slightly above the bank's upper band of the medium-term target, driven mainly by non-food prices.

Ghana's consumer price inflation rose to 10.3% last month, from 9.9% in January, above the bank's targeted band of 8% plus or minus 2 percentage points.

"Inflation remained above pre-pandemic levels with price developments in the first two months of 2021 broadly mixed," the bank said in a statement.

"The bank’s forecast, however, remains broadly unchanged with headline inflation expected to return to the target band in the second quarter of 2021," it added.

Risks to inflation in the near-term were broadly balanced, but there were emerging short-term pressures, it said.

Emerging market central banks have come under increasing pressure in recent weeks from rising bond yields globally, weakening currencies and increasing inflation strains with policymakers in Brazil, Russia and Turkey delivering a surprise cumulative rate hike of 300 basis points last week.

This adds to signs that an easing cycle across emerging market central banks which started in 2019 - and has been the longest easing cycle since the 2008 financial crisis and the 2010 euro crisis - might be coming to an end.

The central bank of the gold and cocoa-producing country said that Ghana's economy was on a rebound with a sustained momentum pick-up in economic activity.

It said that sustained policy support to moderate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in advanced economies have significantly improved global growth prospects for 2021 and the medium-term outlook.

Ghana's economy is forecast to grow by over 5% in 2021.

