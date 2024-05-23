Bank of Georgia Strengthens Capital with Full AT1 Notes Redemption

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has announced the full redemption of JSC Bank of Georgia’s US$ 100 million AT1 notes set for 28 June 2024, underscoring the bank’s strong capital position and robust financial health. This strategic financial move reflects the bank’s commitment to high profitability and growth in the Georgian and Armenian markets. The redemption will cover the principal amount along with accrued unpaid interest.

For further insights into GB:BGEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.