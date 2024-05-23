News & Insights

Stocks
BDGSF

Bank of Georgia Strengthens Capital with Full AT1 Notes Redemption

May 23, 2024 — 07:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has announced the full redemption of JSC Bank of Georgia’s US$ 100 million AT1 notes set for 28 June 2024, underscoring the bank’s strong capital position and robust financial health. This strategic financial move reflects the bank’s commitment to high profitability and growth in the Georgian and Armenian markets. The redemption will cover the principal amount along with accrued unpaid interest.

For further insights into GB:BGEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BDGSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.