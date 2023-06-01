Bank of Georgia Group (LSE:BGEO) Price Target Increased by 5.28% to 4,094.11

The average one-year price target for Bank of Georgia Group (LSE:BGEO) has been revised to 4,094.11 / share. This is an increase of 5.28% from the prior estimate of 3,888.75 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,141.20 to a high of 6,702.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.67% from the latest reported closing price of 3,040.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Georgia Group. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BGEO is 0.37%, an increase of 18.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.86% to 6,994K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GBFAX - Emerging Markets Fund holds 946K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011K shares, representing a decrease of 6.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGEO by 1.63% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 831K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGEO by 17.56% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 486K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 494K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGEO by 13.44% over the last quarter.

HLMEX - Harding Loevner Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio Institutional holds 386K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares, representing a decrease of 17.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGEO by 7.63% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 280K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGEO by 0.89% over the last quarter.

