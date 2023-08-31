Bank of Georgia Group (LSE:BGEO) Price Target Increased by 10.68% to 4,993.41

The average one-year price target for Bank of Georgia Group (LSE:BGEO) has been revised to 4,993.41 / share. This is an increase of 10.68% from the prior estimate of 4,511.46 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,524.90 to a high of 7,447.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.68% from the latest reported closing price of 3,575.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Georgia Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BGEO is 0.38%, an increase of 1.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 6,870K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 853K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 831K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGEO by 18.19% over the last quarter.

GBFAX - Emerging Markets Fund holds 817K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 946K shares, representing a decrease of 15.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGEO by 1.52% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 486K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HLMEX - Harding Loevner Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio Institutional holds 353K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares, representing a decrease of 9.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGEO by 23.08% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 283K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGEO by 5.96% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.