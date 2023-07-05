Bank of Georgia Group (LSE:BGEO) Price Target Increased by 10.19% to 4,511.46

The average one-year price target for Bank of Georgia Group (LSE:BGEO) has been revised to 4,511.46 / share. This is an increase of 10.19% from the prior estimate of 4,094.11 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,333.00 to a high of 6,861.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.76% from the latest reported closing price of 2,755.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Georgia Group. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 13.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BGEO is 0.37%, an increase of 11.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.73% to 7,195K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GBFAX - Emerging Markets Fund holds 946K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011K shares, representing a decrease of 6.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGEO by 1.63% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 853K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 831K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGEO by 18.19% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 486K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HLMEX - Harding Loevner Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio Institutional holds 353K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares, representing a decrease of 9.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGEO by 23.08% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 280K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGEO by 0.89% over the last quarter.

