Bank of Georgia Group Announces Q1 2024 Results

May 21, 2024 — 02:52 am EDT

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has announced it will release its first quarter financial results of 2024 on May 29, with a scheduled conference call to follow. The results will be available on the company’s website, and the call will allow investors and analysts to discuss the quarterly performance. Bank of Georgia Group PLC is known for its banking and financial services in the rapidly growing Georgian and Armenian markets.

