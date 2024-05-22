Bank of Georgia Completes Share Buyback

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

The Bank of Georgia Group PLC has reported a share repurchase on 22 May 2024, where 12,500 shares were bought back at prices ranging from 4085.0000p to 4185.0000p per share, with an average purchase price of 4136.0988p. These shares are set to be cancelled, which will change the total number of voting rights in the company. Further announcements are expected as the Buyback Programme continues.

