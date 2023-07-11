Bank of France's Villeroy: Inflation will be back at 2% by 2025

PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - Inflation will continue to decline and will be back to the ECB's 2% target by 2025, European Central Bank (ECB) member and Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday.

"We are expecting inflation to return to 2% in 2025. This is a commitment I am making today," Villeroy told Franceinfo radio.

For 2024, inflation is expected to decline to 2.5% on average, he added.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

