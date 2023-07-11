News & Insights

Bank of France's Villeroy: Inflation will be back at 2% by 2025

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

July 11, 2023 — 02:41 am EDT

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - Inflation will continue to decline and will be back to the ECB's 2% target by 2025, European Central Bank (ECB) member and Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday.

"We are expecting inflation to return to 2% in 2025. This is a commitment I am making today," Villeroy told Franceinfo radio.

For 2024, inflation is expected to decline to 2.5% on average, he added.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.