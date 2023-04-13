Bank of England's Pill says latest UK data is disappointing

By David Milliken and William Schomberg

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Thursday that the latest data on the economy, including a stagnation of gross domestic product in February, is "somewhat disappointing" even if it remains better than forecast by the BoE late last year.

Pill, speaking at an online event hosted by MNI Connect, said GDP data published earlier on Thursday and other measures of output were relatively flat and at levels close to pre-pandemic levels.

"That is of course somewhat disappointing from an overall point of view, but I think it is important to recognise that that profile is much better than what we had in the MPC's forecasts in the second half of last year," he said.

Pill - one of the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) nine members - also said inflation may be "bumpier than we expect" but was still expected to fall in the second quarter as last year's surge in energy prices drops out of annual comparisons.

The BoE has also highlighted how the economy has yet to feel the full force of its past interest rate rises, and two of its policymakers think the central bank has already over-tightened.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund upgraded its outlook for Britain's economy but still expects it will contract more this year than in any other major Western economy.

In his comments on Thursday, Pill said British wage growth appeared to be slowing and that the inflation-neutral level of unemployment was probably higher than before the coronavirus pandemic.

