Bank of England's Pill backs "steady handed approach" to raising rates

Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said he favoured a "steady handed approach" to further tightening of monetary policy by the British central bank. In the face of uncertainties facing the BoE, "a case can be made for a measured rather than activist approach to policy decisions," Pill said in a speech on Wednesday.

He was among the five members of the nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee who voted last week to raise Bank Rate to 0.50% from 0.25%. The four other MPC members voted for a bigger hike to 0.75%.

