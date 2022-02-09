Bank of England's Pill backs "steady handed approach" to raising rates

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said he favoured a "steady handed approach" to further tightening of monetary policy by the British central bank.

In the face of uncertainties facing the BoE, "a case can be made for a measured rather than activist approach to policy decisions," Pill said in a speech on Wednesday.

He was among the five members of the nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee who voted last week to raise Bank Rate to 0.50% from 0.25%. The four other MPC members voted for a bigger hike to 0.75%.

(Reporting by David Milliken Writing by William Schomberg)

