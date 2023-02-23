Bank of England's Mann says it's too soon to stop raising rates

Credit: REUTERS/MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA

February 23, 2023 — 04:39 am EST

Written by William Schomberg and David Milliken for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Bank of England interest rate-setter Catherine Mann said on Thursday that it was too soon to say the risks posed by the surge in inflation last year had eased and that the central bank should continue to raise borrowing costs.

"I believe that more tightening is needed, and caution that a pivot is not imminent," Mann said in a speech delivered to the Resolution Foundation think-tank in London. "In my view, a preponderance of turning points is not yet in the data."

The BoE raised interest rates to 4% earlier this month but signalled it was close to ending a run of increases which began in December 2021. (Reporting by William Schomberg and David Milliken) ((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BRITAIN BOE/MANN (URGENT)

