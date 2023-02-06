Bank of England's Mann doubles down on backing for rate hikes

February 06, 2023 — 03:44 am EST

Written by Gergely Szakacs for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Bank of England rate-setter Catherine Mann said on Monday another increase in interest rates was likely to be the next policy move, in her view.

"We need to stay the course, and in my view the next step in Bank Rate is still more likely to be another hike than a cut or hold," Mann said in a speech delivered to the Lamfalussy Lectures Conference in Budapest.

