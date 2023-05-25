News & Insights

Bank of England's Haskel hopes April inflation surprise was blip

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

May 25, 2023 — 01:09 pm EDT

Written by David Milliken for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Jonathan Haskel said he hoped that the smaller-than-expected fall in inflation in April was a blip, as some of it appeared to reflect an erratic rise in used-car prices which pushed up core goods inflation.

"There should be downward pressure on car prices. So I would hope that the car prices effect is somewhat of a blip," he said at an event hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

