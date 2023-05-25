Bank of England's Haskel hopes April inflation surprise was blip

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Jonathan Haskel said he hoped that the smaller-than-expected fall in inflation in April was a blip, as some of it appeared to reflect an erratic rise in used-car prices which pushed up core goods inflation.

"There should be downward pressure on car prices. So I would hope that the car prices effect is somewhat of a blip," he said at an event hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.