News & Insights

Bank of England's Dhingra says rates are already high enough

Credit: REUTERS/MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA

September 06, 2023 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Swati Dhingra, who has voted to keep borrowing costs unchanged at recent meetings of the Monetary Policy Committee, said interest rates were already high enough and further increases would threaten to hurt the economy.

"Policy is already sufficiently restrictive, and the lagged effects of further tightening pose serious risks of output volatility in order to make a small dent on inflation," Dhingra said in an annual report to parliament's Treasury Committee.

"While each additional increase in Bank Rate intensifies the effect on currently exposed subsets of the economy – for example those rolling off fixed-rate mortgages - it takes time for the breadth of the effects to increase."

The BoE has raised rates at each of its last 14 meetings and is expected to do so again later this month.

(Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.