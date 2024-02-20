News & Insights

Bank of England's Bailey sees signs of UK economy upturn

Credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

February 20, 2024 — 05:34 am EST

Written by David Milliken and Suban Abdulla for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that the central bank saw clear signs of an upturn in Britain's economy.

"We think the economy is already actually showing distinct signs of an upturn," Bailey told lawmakers from parliament's Treasury Committee.

He said there had been little coverage of the fact that there was full employment in Britain which contrasted with headlines about a recession.

(Reporting by David Milliken, Suban Abdulla; writing by Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075134461; Reuters Messaging: @brucereuters))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.