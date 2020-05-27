Bank of England's Bailey sees risk of "longer and harder" recovery

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Britain's economy is at risk of taking longer to recover from the impact of the coronavirus than in the main scenario published by the Bank of England earlier this month, Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday.

"The risks are undoubtedly on the downside for a longer and harder recovery," Bailey wrote in an opinion piece for The Guardian newspaper.

"It is also possible that the pace at which activity recovers will be limited by continued caution among households and businesses even as official social distancing measures are relaxed," he added.

Bailey also said the central bank was right to consider cutting interest rates below zero to give the economy an extra boost, but that careful thought would need to be given to the side-effects of doing so.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

((david.milliken@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109; Reuters Messaging: david.milliken.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.