Bank of England's Bailey says there might be a case for digital currency

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said there might well be a role for a state-backed digital currency in Britain although there would be big implications ranging from the setting of interest rates to privacy.

"It may well be that we do end up with a digital currency. It's a few years off at the moment," Bailey said at a public event organised by the BoE on Thursday.

