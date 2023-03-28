Bank of England's Bailey says no stress in UK banking system

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that stress was not being caused in the British banking system by recent problems that have triggered turmoil elsewhere, but the central bank remained vigilant.

"I don't think that any, and we've said this, that any of these features cause stress in the UK banking system," Bailey told parliament's Treasury Committee.

"We are in a period in very heightened, frankly, tension and alertness."

(Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by Sarah Young)

