Bank of England will fight inflation in a "measured way", Pill says

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said the British central bank will seek to bring fast-rising inflation down in a "measured way" and one "that doesn't disturb the rest of the economy", a newspaper reported on Thursday.

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said the British central bank will seek to bring fast-rising inflation down in a "measured way" and one "that doesn't disturb the rest of the economy", a newspaper reported on Thursday.

Pill - part of the majority of BoE policymakers who voted to raise Bank Rate to 0.50% this month, when some of his colleagues sought an increase to 0.75% - told the Southern Daily Echo that inflation was "uncomfortably high".

He recognised the impact that price rises were having on households after he met charities helping people in poverty. "The quote 'heating or eating' is something that was front and centre in the discussion and that's a very real issue," Pill said.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters