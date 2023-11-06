Bank of England warns lenders not to confuse customers over stablecoins

Adds more detail

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of England told lenders on Monday that they must avoid any risk that customers might confuse new forms of e-money, including 'stablecoins', with standard deposits which are guaranteed against bank failures.

Stablecoins are a cryptocurrency backed by a fiat currency such as sterling or the dollar, or an asset. The sector is still tiny compared to the wider financial sector.

Regulators are under pressure to keep abreast of private sector developments in payments as central banks like the BoE consider issuing a digital version of their currency.

The BoE on Monday proposed a regulatory regime for systemic payment systems using stablecoins and related service providers such as banks and payment companies.

To the extent that systemic payment systems using stablecoins pose similar risks as other systemic payment systems, they should be subject to equivalent regulatory standards, it said.

The Bank and the Financial Conduct Authority proposed how they would regulate stablecoins and their issuers, and the BoE also set out in a letter to bank CEOs how they should handle tokenised deposits, if they offer them.

"If deposit-takers or their groups want to issue e-money or regulated stablecoins to retail customers, then this should be done from separate non-deposit-taking and insolvency-remote entities," the BoE said.

The BoE and Britain's Financial Conduct Authority also published preliminary proposals for regulating stablecoins, seeking feedback by Feb. 6.

"Stablecoins have the potential to make payments faster and cheaper for all, and that’s why we want to offer firms the ability to utilise this innovation safely and securely," said Sheldon Mills, FCA executive director for consumers and competition.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Huw Jones, Editing by Kylie MacLellan, Kirsten Donovan)

