Bank of England to speed up QE reversal in early 2023

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Friday that it would sell 9.75 billion pounds ($11.88 billion) of government bonds from its 830 billon pound quantitative easing (QE) stockpile in the first quarter of 2023, stepping up the pace of its unwind programme.

The BoE sold 6 billion pound of short- and medium-dated gilts in November and December, becoming the world's first major central bank to actively sell bonds bought after the 2008 global financial crisis for QE purposes.

However, the start of the sale programme was delayed because of financial market turmoil during Liz Truss's brief period as prime minister, and the BoE opted to postpone the sale of long-dated gilts which were hardest hit by the turbulence.

The new sales programme will see the BoE hold 15 auctions of 650 million pounds each, split equally between short-, medium- and long-dated gilts.

The sales programme is part of a BoE plan to reduce its QE holdings by 80 billion pounds over the space of a year, split roughly equally between active sales and not reinvesting the proceeds of gilts which mature.

The BoE stopped reinvestment in February, and its Monetary Policy Committee first agreed outline plans for sales in August.

But before the sales could begin, the BoE had to launch a separate emergency bond purchase programme after pension funds came under severe stress, buying 19 billion pounds of long-dated and inflation-lined bonds between Sept. 28 and Oct. 14.

Over the past three weeks, the BoE has sold back 17 billion pounds of these bonds to the market, and intends to offer the remainder for sale from the week starting Jan. 9.

Long-dated British government debt has underperformed against German bonds while this sales process has taken place. By contrast, the smaller auctions to unwind QE have had not had much noticeable impact on prices.

The new long-dated gilt auctions will not start until Jan. 30, but auctions for short-dated gilts will begin on Jan. 9 and medium-dated gilt auctions commence on Jan. 12.

