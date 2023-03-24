Bank of England to sell 9.24 billion pounds of gilts in Q2

Adds detail, quote

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Friday it would sell 9.24 billion pounds ($11.29 billion) of government bonds from its quantitative easing stockpile between April and June, down slightly from 9.75 billion pounds in the first quarter.

The BoE added that it would hold fewer auctions than in the first three months of the year, but the average auction size would be higher at 770 million pounds rather than 650 million pounds.

Gilt sales would be spread evenly across maturities, as before, the central bank said.

The sales form part of the BoE's plan to lower its quantitative easing holdings by 80 billion pounds over the space of a year. Around half the reduction will be achieved through letting gilts mature, while the other half requires outright sales.

Sales of gilts with a residual maturity of three to seven years would resume on April 3, seven to 20 years on April 17 and those with more than 20 years would restart on May 4, it said.

The sales come at a time of heavy issuance by the United Kingdom Debt Management Office, which needs to sell 241 billion pounds of government bonds over the coming financial year.

DMO chief executive Robert Stheeman told Reuters last week that the BoE's previous sales pattern had contributed to a "very crowded" schedule of auctions for investors.

Some investors had also noted that the relatively small size of BoE auctions had limited buyer interest.

"The Bank will continue to monitor the impact of its gilt sales programme on market conditions, and reserves the right to amend its schedule, including the gilts to be sold and the size of its auctions ... at its sole discretion," the BoE said.

($1 = 0.8183 pounds)

