Bank of England to sell 7 billion pounds of gilts over next 3 months

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Friday that it intended to sell 7.11 billion pounds ($9.04 billion) of gilts during the third quarter of this year to complete a planned 80 billion pound reduction of its quantitative easing (QE) holdings.

The BoE said it planned to hold nine auctions in total, worth 790 million pounds each, split equally across short, medium and long-dated gilts from the 805 billion pounds of gilts that still it holds from QE purchases made from 2009 to 2021.

In September 2022 the BoE said it intended to reduce its gilt holdings by 80 billion pounds over the coming 12 months, split roughly equally between outright sales and not reinvesting the proceeds of gilts which matured.

The final three months of gilt auctions will start on July 3 and continue until Sept. 25. The exact size of the final three auctions might be changed to ensure the 80 billion pound target is met, the BoE added.

The BoE said it would announce the next 12 months' sale intentions on Sept. 21 alongside its scheduled interest rate announcement.

BoE policymakers said last month they expect to maintain a similar or slightly faster pace of sales.

Investor demand has generally been strong at BoE gilt auctions over the past quarter, which have been for 770 million pounds each.

($1 = 0.7868 pounds)

