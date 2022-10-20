Bank of England to respond to new UK fiscal plan - Broadbent

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of England is set to respond to changes in Britain's tax and spending policies under Prime Minister Liz Truss but it remains to be seen if interest rates go up as much as investors have been expecting, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said.

"The MPC is likely to respond relatively promptly to news about fiscal policy," Broadbent said in a speech at Imperial College on Thursday.

"Whether official interest rates have to rise by quite as much as currently priced in financial markets remains to be seen," he said.

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)

