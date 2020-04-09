Bank of England to publish extra check-up on UK financial system

The Bank of England said on Thursday it will publish an extra report on the health of Britain's financial system on May 7 that will look at the coronavirus outbreak's colossal impact on the economy and financial markets.

"Given the material developments in recent weeks, the (Financial Policy Committee) decided to supplement its normal practice with an additional interim Financial Stability Report," the BoE said in a statement.

